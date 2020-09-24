Since her son, Felix Snipes, was shot Aug. 31, 2018, Mary Snipes has been a woman on a mission.
That mission has taken her straight to an appointment from the Kansas Capitol.
Gov. Laura Kelly recently appointed Mary Snipes of Junction City to the Juvenile Justice Oversight Committee. The purpose of the committee is to "oversee the implementation of reform measures intended to improve the state's juvenile justice system,” according to the Governor’s office.
Snipes is not sure what all she will accomplish in her roll on the committee because she was only just informed of the appointment herself.
“I would just say that I am just honored to be in this position,” she said. “Honored to have the opportunity."
She would like to collaborate with fellow committee members to improvements to the state’s juvenile justice system.
“All of this whole situation for the past two years is something new — this journey is new, a road that I am honored to be a part of,” Snipes said.
Snipes knows there will be challenges ahead, but she’s ready for them.
“To tell you the truth, nothing can be more challenging than what we’ve gone through for the past two years … Since Felix was murdered, we have gone through many challenges each day,” she said. “So this will be a learning experience.”
It’s just another method for her to do some good in this world.
“It’s sad to say that Felix’s journey has taken me to this point,” Snipes said. “But I am certainly honored — very honored — by the governor to appoint me.”
She believes she can help.
“I can’t be anyone but me,” she said. “You have to take me as I am and this is how I am. And I don’t think I’ll change that. I mean, I never have. I’ve never tried to change myself for anybody, so this is just me — the love of my kids, the love of my family."
This could potentially segue into similar opportunities in the future.
“That would be nice,” Snipes said. “You know what, I’ve never thought that I would — (that) Felix’s journey would take me to this point.”
After her son’s death, she recalls making the decision that her son would not have died in vain — that she would speak for him now that he no longer had a voice.
"I told my husband, ‘his story will be known,’” Snipes said.
She was uncertain if people would listen to her, but she was determined she needed to speak out. But Snipes said it didn’t matter if people were willing to hear what she had to say or if they rejected her and her son’s story out of hand.
She has to, she said, because someone needs to speak up for him and for others who can’t use their voice for whatever reason.
“Who is there for the victim?” she asked. “Who is there for children that are making wrong decisions?"
She has taken the worst experience her family has ever had and turned it into a form of activism. After her son’s death, Snipes founded Junction City’s chapter of Moms Demand Action and has taken part in state and even national level activities with the group, that has a stated goal of reducing gun violence.
She believes change is possible.
“I can see a change, even within our community and I think I want to say that’s because more individuals are talking about issues that never wanted to be brought up,” she said. “The conversation is being brought up.”
It’s a small step, but an important one.
“I am Felix Snipes — I am his momma, I am my family, I am his siblings, I am me,” she said. “I say that a lot.”
