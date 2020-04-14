There is no shortage of jokes and memes going around about when COVID-19 is over everyone will need to go on a diet and hit up Alcoholic Anonymous meetings. For those who are in recovery or are struggling with addiction, it’s not a laughing matter.
The social distancing required during this COVID-19 outbreak has put a strain on families impacted by addiction, states drugfree.org/parent-blog/covid-19-online-and-remote-resources-for-addiction-support.
The website offers several links for people who either are or have family members who are struggling with affects of addiction while maintaining the social-distancing orders.
“Self-imposed isolation can disconnect us from the very tools that keep us resilient and strong, making us vulnerable to fear,” the website states.
The vulnerable population includes those who are in recovery, people who have yet to start a program and those who will become addicts during an extended isolation period.
Patti O’Malley, director of the Cedar House, a nonprofit recovery program for women in Dickinson County, said the prolonged seclusion can push people over the edge.
“Some people don’t know what’s happening to them,” she said. “They’re getting anxiety. So maybe they’re doubling up on their opiates that they had. I’ll tell you right now, people are doubling up on their Xanax — that’s highly addictive. If it’s not going to be alcohol, it will be Xanax, it will be opiates, all these things — alcohol, opiates benzodiazepine.”
For those who are already in a recovery program, the meetings are closed, the one-on-one contact is not available.
“Recovery … (is) all based on community,” she said. “It’s all based on people face-to-face talking with each other. Group setting a really important part of the 12-step program.”
However, like so many other programs many of the group recovery meetings have gone virtual. O’Malley said it’s still important for people to stay in touch with each other even if it is only through technology.
As long as people are reaching out, calling each other and staying in constant contact with one another, they can help themselves and each other through the rough times, she said.
Compounding matters is that most rehabilitation centers have had to close, leaving the vulnerable with nowhere to turn.
“Let’s say they came into this virus prepared to go to rehab,” she said. “Rehabs aren’t letting people in. People who are actually looking for help, the doors are shutting for where people can get help right now.”
Despite the difficulty, she said if someone is ready to quit, they need to move forward but they need to do it safely. Going cold turkey off of drugs or alcohol can have deadly consequences.
“I advise that the caretakers or the people who are attempting to do this on their own, reach out to a medical professional or rehab hotline and ask how to do it safely,” she said. “What happens is the blood pressure can go through the roof and they can have a stroke (or) have a heart attack. If they are going to detox at home, they have to have medical guidance somehow on how to do that safely.”
When looking for the right treatment program or facility, she said people should bypass the ones that offer a quick fix for promise a 100% cure rate because that is not how recovery works.
“People have to make sure that they’re going to an authentic (rehabilitation center),” she said. “They have to be very careful who they’re hooking into online for help. One thing that’s happened in this industry of recovery is it’s become lucrative. A lot of places have bought the top websites. So, if I Google ‘help for my son with opioid addiction,’ I’m going to get a call center that’s going to tell me to send him to Florida for $50,000 to swim with dolphins.”
When looking online for recovery help, she said to be careful and research the facilities to make sure they are legitimate.
Regardless of where a person is in their recovery journey, there are resources available for help including:
Alcoholics Anonymous — https://www.aa.org
Partnership for drug free kids — https://drugfree.org/
Al-Anon phone meetings — https://al-anon.org/al-anon-meetings/electronic-meetings/
For services in Kansas — https://kdads.ks.gov/commissions/behavioral-health/services-and-programs/substance-use-disorder-treatment-services
