Junction City and Geary County flipped the switch on solar power June 22 when a solar farm opened for business on Spring Valley Road.
The solar farm is the product of a partnership between DSO and Today’s Power, Inc. (TPI).
The solar farm will benefit DSO customers within Junction City including residences, Junction City High School and Junction City Middle School.
The solar farm will not replace traditional electricity in these residences and schools, it will merely supplement its use.
According to President of TPI Michael Henderson, “solar plus storage” is a major component of the future of energy in the United States. The storage especially allows power to be generated, collected and used more efficiently, he said. The environmental attribute is the major advantage of using solar energy, Henderson said, alongside the cost-savings aspects of it.
“Now the cost has gone down to where it’s just a really more economic option,” Henderson said.
Potential problems with solar energy are that when the sun’s not shining — when the weather is less-than-ideal — power is not being generated, but that’s where the storage aspect and the mix of solar and more traditional energy sources come in handy.
“It takes a mix of all the different technologies to really make a reliable, dynamic energy delivery system,” Henderson said. “So solar’s just one piece of that. Storage is a piece. Wind is a piece of that because wind blows at night and solar doesn’t. Coal is a part of that just because of the stability of the fuel resources here (domestically). Natural gas is a piece of that because of the domestic ability to find additional natural gas … and then hydro continues to be a really cheap energy resource. (Hydroelectric has) got a high investment cost in it.”
The way Henderson sees it, it’s all part of the bigger picture and no energy system is perfect. He said they all come with their advantages and disadvantages.
According to DSO CEO Tim Powers, the solar farm will save community members money on their monthly electric bills. He said the system was at its most optimal when the weather was about 70 degrees, decreasing in efficiency as the heat grew more intense.
Powers said this solar farm was a long time in coming. The project was initially announced in late 2020. He said the companies examined multiple different paths before settling on solar energy.
“We went down a lot of different paths, talked to a lot of different people and hit a lot of dead ends,” Powers said, before settling on solar power.
City Manager Allen Dinkell said he was pleased to see the solar farm open.
“It’s great,” he said. “I think it was a perfect place for this land, because with this terrain and the highway over here, you probably couldn’t build any more houses. So it’s a good use for the land and it’s powering basically — it can power 10 percent of the houses in town. Of course, not everybody’s on DSO in town, but those of us out here — including me — who are DSO customers (will.)”
Dinkell said he feels solar power is just another energy source to be used alongside wind, fossil fuels and coal.
“I think it’s just another piece,” he said.
