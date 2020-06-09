As COVID-19 has spread across the country, large cities have become hotspots for the virus, requiring intervention from outside organizations, including the military.
Several Fort Riley soldiers took part in Forward Assessment Sustainment Teams (FAST), which assisted with the response to outbreaks in large cities around the country. These teams were created specifically in response to the COVID-19 situation around the country.
Maj. Material Management Chief with the Sustainment Brigade Aaron Reedy, Transportation Chief Maj. Luis Perdomo, and Executive Office Maj. Malcolm Wilson, who commanded three FAST teams in three separate locations across the United States recently returned to Fort Riley.
It’s possible the teams could be deployed again, in the face of further outbreaks, but for now the teams are home.
Reedy and his team were deployed to Baton Rouge. The team assisted about Navy medical workers for 10 days, supporting about 104 personnel during their stay.
He said his team was made up of five personnel who worked in four capacities during their mission, including medical screening, personnel accountability, contracting , and commodity management.
“We had those capabilities within our units, we determined what we needed for that mission, put the teams together, and we went out and did that mission,” Reedy said.
A large part of his team’s mission, he said, was contracting — ensuring the Navy sailors they worked with had what they needed during their mission, including places to stay.
The team never interacted directly with COVID-19 patients — none of the local FAST teams did — but the mission was rife with challenges nonetheless.
“We were prepared to go — Baton Rouge was the third team to go — so we were prepared,” Reedy said. “However, having a short timeline of 24 hours to get out the door and down there was a little challenging.”
The learning curve during their mission was fairly steep once they arrived in Baton Rouge.
“It was rewarding and challenging at the same time,” Reedy said. “Rewarding in the fact that we were able to go down there and be behind the scenes to support those Navy personnel that were in the hospital and treating those COVID patients and challenging to be able to work with people we weren’t familiar with on a day-to-day basis and kind of seeing that side of the operation.”
He said he learned from the deployment, including that “relationships matter — communication, understanding how agencies and the Army and Navy communicate and how we all play a part in supporting the big mission.”
Perdomo had seven personnel and went to Dallas to support joint reception staging onward movement and integration. They were there for about 30 days in support of Navy medical personnel.
His team was composed of a medic capable of doing medical screening, an individual who was capable of providing accountability for personnel, people who offered help with contracting, and people who conducted commodity management.
A lot of the support Perdomo’s FAST team provided was through contacting.
His team, he said, took care of living arrangements, food, contracting for the facility, and providing a liaison between the Navy sailors and civilian and government organizations to support the mission. The team supported almost 200 military personnel during their time in Dallas.
Perdomo and his team worked with both military and civilian personnel during their deployment.
The expected COVID-19 spike failed to materialize in Dallas, so Perdomo’s team did not find itself treating patients for the virus, but they were ready if the surge had come.
“It was a great experience — very rewarding,” he said. “It was a tough time so I was happy to be able to go down to Dallas and provide support to the local community and things like that.”
Perdomo said it was a learning experience and that he appreciated the solidarity he experienced while in Dallas.
“Everybody that was working with us, everybody had one goal — it was just to ensure that Dallas, Texas and just overall the U.S. is receiving all the support that they required,” he said. “(There was) a lot of camaraderie even though it was a difficult time during that time frame, you know, but just the focus was always to help everybody out — and just the team cohesion.”
Wilson and his team were deployed to Detroit, where they supported an organization called an urban augmentation medical task force (UAMTF) created by the Department of Defense.
UAMTFs such as the one his team worked with was designed to help FEMA and the Department of Health and Human Services when alternate care facilities were erected in large cities.
The UAMTF Wilson’s team supported was made up of 85 personnel.
“Ou job was basically to do the same thing that Maj. Reedy and Maj. Perdomo’s teams did,” Wilson said. “We helped them with their life support and allowed them to not worry about where they were going to eat or sleep, so that they could focus on the mission, which was to care for COVID positive patients in Detroit.”
The FAST team was made up of 11 personnel and had a similar structure and capabilities to the other two teams deployed from this area, but went in “heavier,” Wilson said, because they had expected to be sent to Chicago as well after completing their mission in Detroit.
Wilson’s team was in Detroit for about five weeks and worked to keep the supply chain functioning properly in terms of PPE and ensuring there were no gaps in that chain.
Wilson said he saw state and federal forces work together to ensure the success of their mission.
“The challenge of learning the new processes and integrating with people on the ground, was probably one of the biggest challenges that we faced,” he said.
For Wilson, this deployment was unique. He was born and raised in Michigan, only about two hours from where he was stationed, and returning to his home state to assist in its COVID-19 response was rewarding for him.
“It was unique to see that the state of Michigan requested support from the federal government, FEMA and the Department of Health and Human Services responded, and the Department of Defense was able to execute a very timely response and the fact that we were able to provide support to people who truly needed it — for me, personally, that was very rewarding,” he said. “Professionally, it was very unique in seeing that we were able to integrate and synchronize with organizations who we had never worked with before in a relatively short amount of time. And that was professionally rewarding to see that the things we trained for were actually — we actually executed them quite well.”
