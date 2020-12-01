According to Geary County Commissioner Brad Scholz, the county’s SPARK funds are still on track, though some of the items these funds have paid for may be delayed in their arrival.
This includes the 800 megahertz radio system the county has decided to upgrade to using SPARK monies.
“They originally told us that they would be able to get that in and have it installed by Dec. 31,” Scholz said. “Now there’s a portion of it — a small portion of it — that they believe will not come in until January.”
This could have proven to be a problem — items paid for via SPARK monies are supposed to be here and operational by Dec. 31 of this year — but Scholz said there will be documentation that will keep it from becoming a problem.
“Since we’ll have letters from the manufacturer showing that, yes, originally they told us it would be delivered to us before (Dec.) 31 and operational by (Dec.) 31, there’s not going to be an issue as far as auditing,” he said. “They're in the process now of getting that information from (the manufacturers) to show that is was not our fault — that it was their’s. They’re just not able to follow through with what they said they were going to do originally.”
According to Scholz, this has proven to be the only problem the county has run into so far with these funds.
“Outside of that, that’s really the only hiccup so far,” Scholz said.
More than $5 million has been distributed to local government and nonprofit entities from these SPARK funds and about $1 million remains.
Scholz will continue to monitor the distribution of these funds through December.
“Witt-O’Brien’s will send me updates from (Dec.) 14 through (Dec.) 20 on every entity that’s not getting the required paperwork in, so that those vouchers can be turned in,” he said. “We’ve got a contingency on top of a contingency and then anyone that’s not getting all of their information in to get what they originally had on their spending plan, that’s all going to go to the school district.”
Other county business
During Monday’s short county commission meeting, the commission held a 10 minute executive session for legal matters pertaining to the Geary County Conventions and Visitors Bureau. After exiting the executive session, the commission went back into executive session for five minutes to discuss legal matters pertaining to the CVB's indigent contract.
No action was taken after the commissioners returned from this final executive session.
During the meeting, commissioners also talked about Liberty Township. The possibility of the township being dissolved had been floated, but as of right now it will remain as it is.
County Clerk Rebecca Nordyke said Liberty will be similar to the townships of Lyon and Smokey Hill, without a budget or bank account but still intact.
