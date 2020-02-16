With the passing of the U.S. Army Garrison Fort Riley guidon from Col. Stephen Shrader, USAG Fort Riley commander, to Command Sgt. Maj. Timothy V. Speichert, he assumed responsibility for the care, welfare and morale for the more than 60,000 people who live, work and use Fort Riley Feb. 13 during a ceremony at Riley’s Community Center.
“I can officially say this now, my name is Tim Speichert and I’m a Big Red One soldier, and the newest member of the best-kept secret in the Army which is being stationed here at Fort Riley,” he said. “I’d like to say thank you the entire enterprise of professionals who have provided me with a world-class transition and onboarding, that I feel has completely prepared me for the upcoming responsibilities. I know that we just scratched the surface on all that the garrison entails, yet I feel extremely confident that I can manage this organization with you, sir. I look forward to everything that follows.
“Maj. Gen. Kolasheski, sir the garrison is charged with keeping the division’s soldiers, families and civilians safe and I will continue to make that my priority sir,” he added. “Col. Shrader, thanks for the warm welcome. We’re going to have plenty of time to have conversations and make decisions here ... but I truly appreciate what we’re building right now sir and I’ll continue that once you leave.”
Speichert assumed responsibility from Command Sgt. Maj. Andrew T. Bristow II, who has been the garrison senior noncommissioned officer for the last 24-month and who will be leaving to become the senior noncommissioned officer for Task Force Sinai, a regiment-sized element of the Multinational Force and Observers, the peacekeeping organization in place in the Sinai Peninsula since 1982. The mission of the MFO is to supervise the implementation of the security provisions of the Egyptian-Israeli Treaty of Peace and employ best efforts to prevent any violation of its terms.
“(The) time’s gone by quick, and I’ve enjoyed every moment of this job,” Bristow said. “This job has been very rewarding and educational in understanding how military installation are run. I have formed some friendships and bonds with people here at Fort Riley that are very special to me. It was truly an honor serving at Fort Riley, supporting all the soldiers, families, civilians and veterans.”
Bristow took time during his comments to also thank his wife, Tarus.
“Tarus, thank you for the last 24 years of support and sacrifices,” he said. “I know that you endured a lot and you are about to endure even more with me leaving for Egypt in less than a month. Tarus, I love you and thank you for always being there fore me.”
Bristow also thanked the community partners he has built a relationship with over the last two years and recognized the impact Fort Riley has on the Flint Hills Region — and vice versa.
“I’ve never been stationed anywhere where the bond was so close between the installation and the community surrounding it,” he said.
Speichert comes to Fort Riley after serving as the command sergeant major for the 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, Fort Carson, Colorado.
Speichert’s family was not present for the ceremony as his wife, Stephanie, was finishing her master’s degree but was scheduled to arrive to Fort Riley on Valentine’s Day.
