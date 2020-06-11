St. Xavier Catholic School has opened enrollment for the next school year. Enrollment will remain open until Aug. 7.
To enroll in PreK 3- Must be 3 yrs. old by August 31, 2020.
This is the schedule:
Tuesday-Thursday AM 8:20-11:20
Tuesday-Thursday PM 12:25-3:25
To enroll PreK 4- Must be 4 yrs. old by August 31, 2020
Mon/Wed/Fri AM 8:20-11:20
Mon/Wed/Fri PM 12:25-3:25
Mon through Fri Full Day 8:20-3:25
To enroll in K-12:
Monday-Friday 8:20-3:25
Please contact the school office at 785-238-2841
Enrollment forms are available at https://www.saintxrams.org/enrollment.html
