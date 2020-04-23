St. Francis Xavier Catholic School is expected to hold its graduation ceremony at 2 p.m. May 16 at St. Xavier Catholic Church.
Because of rules surrounding social distancing, only 10 people will be allowed to enter the church at one time.
Therefore, while the ceremony will still take place, it will need to be live streamed.
May 15, the day before graduation, the school will hold rehearsal at 2 p.m., after which graduates will spread out in the parking lot in their caps and gowns so friends, family members, and parishioners can drive through the parking lot to cheer and congratulate graduates from the socially distant safety of their vehicles.
Everyone taking part must remain in their vehicles.
This drive-through graduation party will take place from 3 until 3:30 May 15 in the church parking lot.
“We are excited to recognize our senior class of 2020 for all of their accomplishments and to wish them the best in their future endeavors,” Principal Shawn Augustine said in a release sent out Wednesday. “We are excited to recognize our senior class of 2020 for all of their accomplishments and to wish them the best in their future endeavors.”
