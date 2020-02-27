Next week is severe weather week all across Kansas and, as such, people should be aware that a statewide tornado drill will take place.
The tornado drill will take place at 10 a.m. March 3. If, for some reason, the test cannot be conducted March 3, it will take place March 5, also at 10 a.m.
During the course of this drill, according to Warning Coordination Meteorologist with the National Weather Service Chad Omitt, the National Weather Service offices of Kansas will release a test tornado warning using live EAS coding.
“This is the way we’ve done it in Kansas since 2010 so no changes this year,” Omitt said in an email sent out Wednesday to local agencies.
People should be aware that alerting methods such as Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) and mobile apps will not be included in the drill and so will not relay emergency messages during the text next week.
Severe weather is a problem many Kansans have grown accustomed to, but it is nonetheless necessary to stay aware, which is why this week of awareness, complete with this drill, is taking place March 2 through 6.
Check out www.weather.gov/top/swaw to learn more about Severe Weather Awareness Week. See /www.weather.gov/media/top/SWAW_2020.pdf
to find out more about severe weather in Kansas over the past year, including tornado statistics from 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.