The Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce announced earlier this week Military Affairs Council Administrative Assistant Dawn Stephens had been promoted to Director of Member Relations.
As Director of Member Relations, she will be responsible for developing short and long-term strategies with the hopes of bringing in new members and retaining the Chamber’s current membership. Stephens will also work to form new programs in the hopes of improving relationships between local businesses in the area.
“I’ve been working in the membership division for nearly two years and am looking forward to my new position. I have always enjoyed interacting with our member businesses and I look forward to continuing to develop those relationships.” Stephens said. “I hope to help build our business network, and develop an increased sense of community and involvement within that network, through work that the Chamber does.”
“I am very encouraged by the promotion of Dawn to the Director of Member Relations for the Chamber. Her leadership through the last two months during the COVID issue has been exemplary and critical to our community. Her energy and fresh perspective are exciting and we can’t wait to see the direction our membership division will go!” Chamber President of Operations Mickey Fornaro-Dean said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.