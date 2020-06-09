Current Geary County Commissioner for District 2 Charles Stimatze is running for reelection this year.
Stimatze is a native Kansan born and raised in Syracuse. After graduating from Kansas State University, he and his family moved to Junction City.
He made his way to public service when a friend asked him to consider running for commissioner.
“After some thought and research, I decided to run,” he said.
He was elected as a Geary County Commissioner in 2016 and said his biggest successes were working to lower the county mill levy three mills in his first two years.
“We also made the county website [American with Disabilities Act] compliant,” he said. “And, we passed the No-Fund warrants for Geary Community Hospital.”
Stimatze says he is running for reelection to continue to look ahead for the best interest of all Geary County residents.
He said if he is reelected, he will work on the security for the county owned buildings, that will make the public and employees safer.
“(Also), continue to examine taxes and budgets, introduce fresh perspectives and transparency to county government and advocate for the citizens of Geary County,” he said.
About himself, he said he must always be doing something.
“Working in the yard, working on the house, helping others, enjoying the great outdoors in Geary County and attending many community events,” he said.
Stimatze said he is passionate and proud of the community.
“I want this community to grow and thrive for generations to come,” he said. “Geary County and Junction City are unique places. We have Fort Riley — home of the Big Red One, the largest lake in the State of Kansas and we are right off I-70. The citizens of this great County and City are top notch. What more could you ask for?”
Stimatze is running as the Republican incumbent against Democrat Alex Tyson.
