Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has announced Scott Stuckey of Junction City as a new appointee to the Governor’s Military Council.
The council was formed to deal with issues such as federal base relocation and to facilitate and work with the communities affected by the increase in the number of active duty armed service members and families based at Fort Riley. The council " is obligated to initiate, act upon, and consider all necessary strategies to optimize the military presence in Kansas; actively foster close, effective cooperation among the installations and public and private sectors throughout the State; pursue quality-of-life enhancing initiatives for servicemen and women, veterans, and their families; and promote Kansas as a desired location for all Department of Defense retirees and separating servicemembers, among other things,” according to Kelly’s office.
