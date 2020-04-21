COVID-19 or not, summer is coming. There are many unknowns for what this summer will look like in Geary County as officials wait to see what Governor Laura Kelly’s next call is in lifting the gathering ban.
Some city leaders and event organizers across the state have announced their summer plans. Heartland Stampede in Topeka has said they are moving forward with plans to hold the June 25 to 27 music festival. On the other hand, Symphony in the Flint Hills, several rodeos and other events are canceled. The city of Manhattan announced the closure of its pool and cancelation of programs and events.
Junction City City Manager Allen Dinkel said he is not ready to make the decision to close the pool and ballfields yet. When he does, he will base the decision the governor’s direction and local COVID-19 numbers.
“In Lyon county … they were still doing pretty good then they had 30-some more COVID cases in one day,” he said. “We don’t want that to happen here.”
If the numbers are looking positive and a decision can be made by May 15, he said it is possible the pool can open by Memorial Day.
“The problem is going to be (hiring) lifeguards,” he said. “We are not hiring anybody (right now) because what if this gets extended out to a mid-summer. I don’t want to hire people that I can’t pay.”
When the pool and ballfields are cleared to open that work can be done quickly. The pool is ready to be filled and the fields have been mowed and can be ready to go soon after the word is given, he said.
“I want to make the town as normal as I can, as soon as I can,” he said.
Other summer events
Geary County Free Fair: No decision about the July 20 to 23 Geary County Free Fair has been made.
“We’re continuing to plan like it’s going to happen,” said Ginger Kopfer, county extension agent 4-H youth development. “We’re waiting for more guidance from K-State because the 4-H program works under K-State Research and Extension. We assume that they are going to tell us one way or the other whether we can participate in an in-person county fair or not.”
If Kansas State University says to cancel, Kopfer said they will come up with some way for 4-H members to showcase exhibits and receive feedback and recognition.
“We’re continuing the program, it just looks a little different,” she said. “Our 4-H clubs are meeting via zoom technology — most of them are. We’re encouraging them to do service projects like reaching out to nursing homes and sending cards and things like that.”
Sundown Salute: Sundown Salute 2020 hinges on more than just the governor’s decision about opening the state to commerce and gatherings.
Michele Stimatze, chairman of the Sundown Salute committee, said everything is in the air. If the state reopens, they will still need to consider what is happening with all the parties who participate in the festival.
“The bottom line is, it’s about everyone involved behind the scenes including our bands; stage, light and sound; to Dave’s Electric to … so many people” she said. “And then we look at the community — the gathering part of it. Until the governor lifts that a little bit — and I think she is doing the right job, she is controlling it — we only have nine cases of it in Geary County. We’re doing a great job and we need to keep it that way. We need to keep our community healthy — bottom line.”
If the gathering ban is lifted and Sundown Salute does happen, she said she doesn’t know if people will turn out in droves to celebrate the holiday and being out of quarantine or if they will stay away.
Either way, only time will tell at this point, she said. The first order of responsibility is to look after the community.
“Some of the businesses that were going to be sponsors, you know, I cannot go out there and ask them for their check,” she said. “Some of them are barely making anything — they have to be able to pay their employees and rebound from all this. We have to take care of each other — we just got to figure this out.”
Summer School and 21st Century grant program: Geary County Unified School District 475 will offer limited summer school classes, which is part of its 21st Century grant programming.
“The summer instruction that is the typical summer school — we have actually canceled that for this summer,” said Lacee Sell, USD 475 associate superintendent.
There are some exceptions however for Junction City High School students who need to complete credit recoupment, and students enrolled in the Extended School Year program.
“There are some students that we do have to provide year-round services,” she said.
The door has also been left open for individual teachers to work with students who they know might need continued education throughout the summer. Those teachers and parents will have that conversation with the principal of their schools.
As for the 21st Century program, no decision has been made yet, she said.
“Any decision we make is based upon what the governor’s order is as well as what we are directed by with the Geary County Health Department,” she said. “So, if we have a stay home-order in place, we’re not doing anything. If we have a less-than-10 and six-feet-apart order, we’ve got to figure that out. I hate to (say it) but it is totally up in the air at this time. We are bound, tried and true by the governor’s order.”
Boys and Girls Club: Many parents rely on Boys and Girls Club for their children to have a place to go during the summer. This year might be different.
James Russell, Boys and Girls Club director, said he is still waiting for the go-ahead.
“I am still waiting for (the governor) to make a decision and tell everybody it is ok,” he said. “And I’m waiting on the school district to say that there is a possibility they will let us back in the school. I just don’t’ see how we can possibly do it and keep everyone safe at this stage.”
He said parents can be hopeful that Boys and Girls club can open, but he suggests they start considering a plan B for their children’s summer.
