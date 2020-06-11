The first Geary Community Hospital farmer’s market of the year will take place today at 4 p.m. at 1102 St Mary’s Rd. in the GCH parking lot, the same as it has in past years.
The market will run until 7 p.m. tonight and will take place Thursday afternoons throughout the summer months.
This year, Live Well Geary County is taking the lead on the market, in cooperation with Andrea DeJesus at Manhattan Farmers Market, Ashley King at Geary Community Hospital, and Charles Martinez at the Geary County Health Department.
People who are sick or who have been exposed to COVID-19 are not able to attend the market.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.