More than 200 people attended the Roaring ‘20s themed Sundown Salute kickoff party Saturday evening at the Geary County Convention center.
During the party, the Convention and Visitors Bureau announced a major fundraiser for Sundown Salute this year — a drawing for a new compact SUV.
The vehicle in question is a blue 2020 Nissan Rogue. Tickets for the drawing are available online until June 27. The winner’s name will be drawn at a Junction City Brigade baseball home game, according to According to CVB Director Michele Stimatze. To learn more about the drawing, people can visit the CVB’s Facebook page.
The vehicle was donated to the CVB by one of its major sponsors.
The CVB also released the names of the bands scheduled to perform at this year’s Sundown Salute.
July 2, groups Goddesses of Rock and the Rock Gods will take the main stage. On July 3, band Just What I Needed will perform on the secondary stage.
July 3 will see Peace Love and Music and Brian Howe of Bad Company perform on the main stage.
On July 4, the 1st Infantry Division Rock Band, Eastern Heights the J.J. Johnson Band will perform on the secondary stage. The main acts for Independence Day are Shooting Star and Foghat.
Stimatze said the CVB is still lining up bands to perform on Christian night, July 5.
"So the group is working with the ministerial Alliance to determine which bands it wants,” she said.
Stimatze said she felt the fundraiser went well, with highlights including a live auction, a silent auction, a 50/50 drawing, and music. People got into the spirit of the event, she said, donning flapper dresses and 1920s-inspired suits.
“It was a great night,” Stimatze said. “The food was good and the music was great.”
According to Stimatze, the event brought in a profit of roughly $7,400 for Sundown Salute.
