Sundown Salute, Junction City’s annual Independence Day celebration, has been cancelled for 2020 due to concerns around the spread of COVID-19. The 48th annual Sundown Salute had been scheduled to take place from July 1 through 5 this summer.
According to Conventions and Visitors Bureau Director Michele Stimatze, the Sundown Salute Committee decided to cancel the annual event out of concern for the risks associated with large gatherings and the pandemic.
“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the risks were too great,” she said. “We were concerned for the safety of our community. With the uncertainty of the timing of when future events can take place, it was in the best interest of everyone to cancel this year’s event.
Also of concern, Stimatze said, was the strain put on local businesses by COVID-19.
“We just didn’t feel the sponsorship money would be available to put on this year’s event,” she said.
As of right now, the annual Fourth of July parade is still expected to take place. If conditions allow, people can expect the parade to go ahead as usual.
According to Stimatze, the bands that were already scheduled to play at the 2020 Sundown Salute event have expressed willingness to play at the 2021 Sundown Salute.
