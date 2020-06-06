For the first time in its 48-year history Sundown Salute was canceled but this gives the planning committee a jump start on next year.
Michele Stimatze, chairman of the Sundown Salute committee, said all of the funding that had been raised has been transferred to next year’s event. All of the bands, with the exception of one which experienced, has agreed to come back. Brian Howe, former lead singer of Bad Company was scheduled to perform but died May 7.
“The Brian Howe group — they’re returning the deposit and we’ll … get another band,” she said
Vendors were given an option of receiving a refund on their deposit or holding their space. Stimatze said all but one vendor agreed to roll their fee over to next year.
Most of the large sponsors who made pledges had already paid what they promised. She said she is in no hurry to approach the smaller business sponsors who need to be taken care of first.
“Those are the ones that I’ll go see next year,” she said. “If they can, they can’t; if they can’t, they can’t. The thing is, (COVD-19) hurt the area businesses, it’s hurt everyone. So, we’ll just have to see. I’m sorry, but when staffing is getting furloughed or staffing gets laid off, then I’m not going to go out and ask them for money. I would rather see the employee come back to work.”
Next year’s celebration is scheduled for July 1 through 4. Plans are fluid until they get closer to the date. She said they looking at different options for fundraisers but everything is up in the air.
“It’s going to depend about on this COVID and how long it lasts and if we have another spike,” she said.
