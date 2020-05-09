The Geary County USD 475 Board of Education awarded Dr. Reginald Eggleston an extension to his current contract as Superintendent at the Board of Education Meeting, May 5, 2020. His tenure with the district has been extended until at least 2023. The Board reached this decision after Dr. Eggleston received several positive and strong evaluations during his first year as Superintendent for USD 475.
Dr. Eggleston came to Geary County Schools in the spring of 2019 and since that time has exceeded the Board’s expectations in areas of communication, student achievement-focused work, responsible fiscal policies, and positive relationships with Community and Fort Riley leadership.
Dr. Eggleston shares the Board’s vision for high academic performance from our students. He has shown a passion for student success in USD 475 and the Board looks forward to continued collaboration with him in his role as Superintendent.
