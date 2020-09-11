On September 9th, 2020, Nathaniel Roderick Holmes, AKA Nook was taken into custody in Radcliff Kentucky on a Geary County warrant for two counts of First-Degree Murder. Holmes was the second suspect involved in the double homicide of Dylan Spencer and Aaron Villarreal on May 7, 2020 at 805 W. 11th St. The other suspect, Dontavion Wright is currently in custody in Geary County.
Holmes is being held at the Hardin County Kentucky Jail awaiting extradition back to Geary County. His bond is set at two million dollars.
We would like to thank the Western Kentucky Regional Fugitive Task Force as well as the Kansas Fugitive Apprehension Task Force, both with the United States Marshal Service for their tireless work on this apprehension.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.