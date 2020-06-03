An arrest has been made in the case of a double homicide which took place in the early morning hours of May 7, when Junction City police officers responded to a report of shots fired at 800 W. 11th St.
The responding officers would find Dillon Spencer, age 21 and Aaron Villarreal, age 19, both of Junction City, dead of apparent gunshot wounds.
The Junction City Police Department would name as suspects Nathaniel Holmes and a subject who was, at that time, known only as “J.”
JCPD detectives would work to identify “J” and determined his real name was Dontavion Wright, age 18, of Talladega, Alabama.
He was arrested June 3 on a Geary County District Court warrant for two counts of first-degree murder by Talladega Police in Talladega, Alabama.
At this time, Wright is being held on a $2 million bond at the Talladega County Jail, pending extradition back to Geary County.
At this time, JCPD officers are still actively seeking Nathaniel Holmes concerning this case.
Anyone who has any information pertaining to Holmes’ whereabouts is welcome to call Crime Stoppers at 785-762-8477 or leave a web tip via the JCPD Facebook page.
Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.
