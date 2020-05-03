Geary County closed down a little more than 50 days ago to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Now, cautiously, it has begun to reopen.
The restrictions put in place by the Geary County Health Department will be lifted in phases, according to Geary County Health Department Director Tammy Von Busch.
She detailed plans to reopen the county Friday.
There are four phases. The first phase will last 14 days and each phase after it is expected to comprise the same amount of time.
Gatherings are restricted in the first phase of reopening to 10 people, in the second phase to 30 people, and in the third phase to 90 people. It has yet to be determined what this will increase to during the fourth phase.
In the first phase of the reopening, starting now and running until May 18, licensed day cares will be allowed to reopen, according to a graphic provided over social media by the health department.
Restaurants are allowed to reopen their doors, but must adhere to strict social distancing guidelines and with barriers to protect everyone involved. Self-service food and drink will not be allowed at this time.
Hospitals and dentists are also allowed to open their doors during the first phase.
In the second phase, bars, salons and barber shops, gyms, casinos, tattoo parlors, massage parlors, theaters, and pools will be able to reopen during the second phase. Organized sports may also resume at this time.
The local library is expected to open during phase two, about two weeks from now.
In the next phase, large events such as fairs and graduations may be allowed to be held. Summer camps reopen in this phase.
In-person classes from kindergarten to college are still shut down until further notice.
The hope, according to Von Busch, is for the fourth phase of the reopening to be a return to something like normal.
“We really are at the mercy of what comes down from the state,” she said.
Von Busch commended community members who did their part to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but warned them that the risk of infection was still there.
“I think we have done such a great job and I feel like we were at the head of the of the game before the rest of the state was,” she said. “We implemented the no more than 10 count when the rest of the state was still at 50. And I really feel like that helped us keep this in control.”
Social distancing is still necessary, as is exercising good hygiene. People should, she said, use good cough etiquette, wash their hands often, and avoid places and events where the risk of spreading — or contracting — germs might be elevated.
“For businesses that will now be allowed to open they will need to follow strict guidelines concerning social distancing and group sizes,” Von Busch said. “They will need to have a plan in place for cleaning high touch surfaces, such as doorknobs, door handles, tabletops, etc. They will also need to ensure that people do not congregate in entryways, waiting areas, lobbies, or checkout areas. Businesses can continue to allow telework and are strongly encouraged to do so. It is still important to avoid non-essential travel and follow quarantine guidelines as outlined by (the Kansas Department of Health and the Environment.) Everyone is still strongly encouraged to wear a mask in public when appropriate. High Risk individuals are still advised to stay home except for essential functions.”
If COVID-19 infections surge in the county, restrictions will have to return according to Von Busch and Geary County Emergency Management Director Garry Berges.
“We do not want to nor will we allow personal safety to be compromised as we move forward in this first recovery phase,” Berges said.
According to Berges, the local emergency response team — a group made up of a variety of local agencies — has collaborated with Riley and Pottawatomie county officials to ensure all three counties have similar reopening plans. This was done, he said, in the hopes of preventing the spread of the virus across county lines, because many Geary County people travel to these counties and vice versa. He said law enforcement and fire department personnel would monitor local businesses to ensure the restrictions that remained in place were being followed.
“As long as we can keep the virus from spreading locally, we can be — in a couple of weeks — moved to even less restrictions,” he said.
