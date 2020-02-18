A billboard deriding “Manhattan, K-State, and Democrats” as symptoms of “America’s mental illness disorder” has gone up in Junction City. The billboard, which is visible from I-70, is paid for by Ron Ford, who has put up similar signs in the past, in the same place. In June of 2019, Ford was responsible for a similar billboard in the same spot as the current one, which accused Manhattan of harboring communism, racism, crony capitalism, and “fake juvenile journalism” all in one city. In 2018, also in the same location, someone referred to on that billboard as “the Ford’s” paid for a billboard reading “Manhattan: the next best thing to communism.”

