Thunderous booms echoed through the quiet day Tuesday as soldiers of the 1st Battalion, 16th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, conducted the first live-fire gunnery exercises at the Douthit Gunnery Range Complex ranges after COVID-19 halted most field training in March.
“It’s really exciting to know that we’re kind of setting the stage for the rest of the installation to start training and start conducting their gunneries as well as their live fires,” said 1Lt. Grant Steen, executive officer, Charlie Company, 1st Bn., 16th Inf. Regt., 1st ABCT, 1st Inf. Div.
Steen said the gunnery also built readiness with some of the newer soldiers who joined the battalion since they returned from a recent rotation.
“There’s a lot of crews that don’t have up to date qualifications,” he said. “So, that’s a really important readiness statistic that we keep in our unit.”
Charlie Company used their four-man crewed M1A2 Abrams Main Battle Tanks while soldiers from Alpha Company fired from their three-member M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicles on the adjacent range.
Both companies were firing required gunnery tables which progress from individual vehicle maneuver to squad, company and battalion-sized formations firing at targets.
“It allows the crews to maintain proficiency, with their jobs and provide support and a continued progression,” said Sgt. 1st Class Roger Webber, platoon sergeant, Alpha Company.
As a Bradley Commander, he is responsible for his crew vehicle, the operation of machine guns for engagements all while ensuring the soldiers of his platoon are qualified and operating in their position in a safe and effective way.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, training didn’t come to a stand-still on the installation. “Big Red One” soldiers utilized simulators to build team efficiency while following guidelines to help protect the forces on Fort Riley.
“The simulators we use do simulate real-world interaction and it’s a continuation of building crew proficiency throughout the entire training process,” Webber said. “We have been maintaining our 6-foot spacing as much as possible. When inside close confines, (we use) gloves, masks and disinfect the equipment after each use.”
Sgt. Justin West, Alpha Company senior medic, ensured the soldiers under his care understood the dangers associated with COVID-19 and the symptoms if a case were suspected.
“As a medic, I’ve enforced preventing the spread by ensuring my soldiers in the company are wearing their masks, washing their hands, wearing their gloves and anytime they’re in close proximity — like in the simulators or the Bradley’s — and they switch crews, they disinfect with a high-grade medical grade disinfectant,” he said. “And then, in protecting the force, those standards go into that because they’re washing their hands to make sure that if they have picked it up they’re getting rid of it. And they’re disinfecting any surfaces before and after they touch them.”
Each soldier, in their respective vehicle, has a dedicated job. There is a driver who’s concern is how the tracked vehicle gets to the next position as safely and expedient as possible. The gunner who identifies targets, determines if they are hostile or friendly and put the round into the designated target. A loader, in the Abrams, that loads rounds from 60 to 80 pounds from a rack inside the turret to the main weapon while also maintaining the mounted machine guns ammo. Finally, the commander — Bradley Commander or Tank Commander — who is in charge of the crew and vehicle operations, maintains communication with other elements and higher headquarters and is capable of taking over for the gunner if needed.
Each crew member has an essential job within their vehicle. Some, like Private 1st Class Jaiquavius Caldwell, are trained in one — in his case a loader — but are also trained for another. He is cross-trained as a gunner — a role that he said he enjoys.
“I just live up to the standards and try to exceed them as possible as I can,” he said. “I never get nervous ... these other guys are depending on you so you want to do the best you can to try to protect those guys and at the end day we all want to make it back home to our family. I’m always eager to learn. I’m just putting myself taking that extra step that maybe some guys aren’t willing to take.
“You gotta be willing to do what other guys aren’t willing to do and put that extra effort in,” he said. “You just want to be the best of the best in your position and not want to step on anyone’s neck but you have to put yourself in a position to help you, whether it’s a military or civilian lifestyle. If you’re willing to go the extra mile, then you’re going to be successful, no matter what and I really do believe that’s what the military teaches us.”
The training Tuesday will lead to a culminating live-fire exercise later in the year.
