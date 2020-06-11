An M1A2 Abrams Main Battle Tank fires its 120mm main weapon system during a gunnery exercise Monday at the Douthit Range Complex on Fort Riley. The crew, assigned to “Bandido” Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 16th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, was part of the first live-fire gunnery exercise since the COVID-19 pandemic started in March.