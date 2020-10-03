A 49-year-old local male has died of COVID-19 after “several weeks" in intensive care at the hospital, according to Geary County Emergency Management.
The Emergency Operations Center is not able to release any more information about this individual’s death.
“We are saddened to hear of the passing of the individual and our condolences go out to his family,” Geary County Emergency Management Director Garry Berges said in a press release Friday.
In light of this death and the continued presence of COVID-19 in the community, Geary County residents are strongly encouraged to continue wearing masks in public places, practicing social distancing, and using good hand hygiene, washing often and sanitizing when necessary.
There are now three people in the community still hospitalized, fighting COVID-19, according to the Geary County Health Department.
As of Thursday, there were two more confirmed positive cases of the virus in the community. Three more people were added to the list of those who had recovered from the illness. There are, according to the health department, 21 active cases of the virus in the community.
In total, according to the Kansas Department of Health and the Environment, there have been a total of 440 positive cases of COVID-19 in Geary County since the virus showed up in the community back in March.
