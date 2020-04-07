Since Saturday, three cases of COVID-19 have been located.
Saturday afternoon, the Geary County Health Department announced first case. Sunday, another case was revealed. Monday afternoon, the health department revealed that another case of the dangerous new virus had been spotted in the county.
The first case is a 40-year-old woman from Junction City, who has quarantined herself at her residence.
The second case concerns a 48 year old male. The male had traveled to the Texas area and is currently at home. He self quarantined after his return home. He resides in Junction City. The health department continues working with him.
A third positive test result came in for Geary County Monday, involving a 44 year old male who has chosen to receive medical care at Via Christie in Manhattan.
At this time, no more information has been released about the three cases of COVID-19 in Geary County.
People are encouraged to stay at home except for essential outings and to follow hygiene and social distancing guidelines laid out by the Centers for Disease Control. People are asked not to take their entire families on trips out of their residences and to instead designate one family member to run errands while others stay at home, to decrease the likelihood of exposure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.