Geary County’s number of known positive COVID-19 cases has jumped by three.
Late Tuesday morning, the health department announced that three more cases of COVID-19 had been located in the county, bringing the community’s total of active cases up to five.
The new cases of the virus include a 30-year-old woman, a 29-year-old man and a female minor.
All of these cases stem from direct contact with a positive case of the virus, according to the health department.
These individuals are isolated and recovering in their Geary County residence as the health department conducts contact tracing and disease investigation.
At the Geary County Commission meeting Tuesday, health department Director Tammy Von Busch commented that one of the current five active positive cases of the illness was hospitalized.
A total of two Geary County residents have been hospitalized for the illness
As cases of COVID-19 have grown, Geary County nonetheless continues the slow process of reopening.
Geary County Emergency Management revealed the next phase of the county’s reopening plan Wednesday, effective today.
Mass gatherings will be limited to 50 at this time, but businesses of all sorts will be permitted to reopen.
All businesses will be allowed to reopen, though social distancing will still be enforced and people will still be expected to use proper hygiene and sanitation. Restaurants and bars must still enforce social distancing, including the six foot distance between patrons. Businesses that fail to comply with social distancing protocol or that are determined to be a hotspot for an outbreak will be closed again.
The new order also requires people who wish to host special events to apply for a permit in advance at least seven days in advance.
A special event includes gatherings such as county fairs and festivals.
A mitigation plan for COVOD-19 must be included with the application.
As with businesses, events that fail to comply with the most recent order passed down from the health department will be penalized. This could include a fine of up to $100 for each offense.
To receive an event permit, please contact charles.martinez@gearycounty.org.
