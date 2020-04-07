April showers bring May flowers — and all kinds of other garden plants but they must get in the ground soon.
Now is the time to start prepping the ground and getting the seeds into the ground, said Chuck Otte, Geary County Kansas State University Extension agent.
“Right now, you’re at a beautiful time to be working in the garden,” he said. “You can be doing so much planting. The rains have held off a little bit so the ground is finally getting dry enough you can work it up.”
It is too early for garden favorites like cucumbers and squash but vegetables like turnips, radishes, potatoes and onions can be going in now, according to the The -State Research and Extension Vegetable Garden Planting Guide.
“Everyone wants to get tomatoes in the ground,” Otte said Monday morning. “It’s going to be 80 degrees tomorrow so everyone wants to get their tomatoes in — no, hang on, we’ll be back in the 50s by the end of the week and those poor tomatoes are going to be cold shocked.”
But there is plenty of garden work that can be done now.
The garden plot can be dug up. If it’s going from grass to garden, Otte said new gardeners might want to consider starting with a small garden plot or garden containers.
“You can do a whole lot of stuff in big pots or even raised beds,” he said. “But now’s the time to do it. Don’t wait until May or June. you’re too late then you need to be getting the area worked up now.
Container gardens
Almost any container can be used for a garden. The key, according to the K-State Research and Extension Garden Guide, is to make sure there are holes in the bottom for water to drain out. When choosing a container, the guide said to consider the following:
Plastic: Many plastics are breakable and may not hold up well over several seasons.
Clay: Clay pots are also breakable and because it is porous, water loss is more prevalent from the sides.
Wood: Wood containers have a longer life span. However, avoid using wood treated with creosote, penta, or other phenolic compounds, because vapors can injure some plants. Always use copper treated lumber if preservative-treated lumber is needed.
Regardless of what kind of container is used, the soil can make the difference between success and failure. When ordinary soil is saturated with water, the air spaces are filled, removing essential air from the roots, the garden guide said.
Because of that, a soil substitute is recommended. A potting mix may or may not have soil but it will include additives to allow water drainage and a better base for the plants.
Getting children involved
Getting the children involved can be fun and educational for them.
“We’ve long known that that kids are more likely to eat a vegetable if they grew it themselves,” Otte said. “It’s a good chance to grow some of your own food and get the kids involved — give them something to do.”
Children can start with helping prep the soil, plant seeds or seedlings and throughout the season they can help weed. Then, they can enjoy the fruits, or veggies, of their labor.
“It gets the kids in on understanding a little bit more about how their food comes about to be,” he said.
The Kids Gardening website at https://kidsgardening.org offers educational materials and several gardening activities including:
• Making a seed viewer with a clear plastic cup and dried beans so children can watch the sprouting process
• Set up a garden scavenger hunt to help children learn to be observant and pay attention to what is happening in their gardens
• Use grass seed, panty hose and a few miscellaneous craft items, make plant people, similar to the store-bought Chia Pets.
