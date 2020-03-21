The Junction City Fire Department (JCFD) is working to manage the current situation and how we respond to the community while being ready to mitigate the COVID-19 Virus issues the world is dealing with.
For the safety of all concerned and following the Recommended Guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control the JCFD is suspending our public service activities of Station Tours, Public Education, Home Smoke Alarm Installation, and general public information meetings.
We are doing this to protect the community and our responders from unintentional spread of the COVID -19 Virus. JCFD is also working to be proactive in response to medical calls. We are conducting screening of all patients to assist with screening to limit unintentional exposure.
We will ask our patients to make observations of the following questions as you may be asked by or Emergency Services Dispatchers when you call 911:
Do you Fever greater than 100 F?
IS a Cough present?
IS a Runny Nose Present?
Do you have a Sore Throat Present?
Do you have Muscle Aches?
Do You Have Shortness of breath?
Is the person living with anyone who is currently ill?
Has this person flown in the last 2 weeks?
Has the person been outside the US in the last 30 days?
Has this person received the influenza vaccine within the last year?
Has anyone in the household been or is currently sick?
Has the person been diagnosed with Influenza?
Has anyone in the household been diagnosed with COVID-19?
If you do experience these symptoms or can answer “Yes” to these questions and it is not an emergency PLEASE Contact the Geary County Public Health Department at (785) 762-5788
Older adults and persons with severe underlying health conditions are considered to be at increased risk of more serious illness after contracting COVID-19. Priority should be given to ensuring the safety of these groups of people, particularly for any mass gatherings that are expected to have a large number of older adults or persons with underlying conditions.
Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care.
Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not available, use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
Clean frequently touched surfaces and objects daily.
Routinely clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that are frequently touched.
Clean with the cleaners typically used.
Use all cleaning products according to the directions on the label.
Follow the manufacturer’s instructions for all cleaning and disinfection products (e.g., concentration, application method and contact time, etc.).
Additionally, diluted household bleach solutions can be used if appropriate for the surface.
Follow manufacturer’s instructions for application and proper ventilation.
Check to ensure the product is not past its expiration date.
NEVER MIX HOUSEHOLD BLEACH WITH AMMONIA OR ANY OTHER CLEANSER.
Unexpired household bleach will be effective against coronaviruses when properly diluted.
Prepare a bleach solution by mixing:
5 tablespoons (1/3rd cup) bleach per gallon of water or
4 teaspoons bleach per quart of water
Additional information on cleaning and disinfection found on CDC’s website. https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prepare/prevention.html
