Junction City business owner Todd Godfrey is running for District 1 of the Geary County Commission.
Godfrey is the third candidate to declare an interest in the seat, which was vacated by Commissioner Ben Bennett after his death in December of 2019.
Other candidates include incumbent Brad Scholz who was appointed to the seat after Bennett’s death and JCPD Capt. Trish Giordano.
“For years I’ve lived in this community,” Godfrey said. “And I feel like establishing myself as a business person in this community, I’ve seen a lot of the small businesses either close up or shut down and move away. It’s very frustrating as a taxpaying citizen that small business tax base is being depleted. I feel like we need to grow more small business. We really need to push that climate, not only for the taxpaying reasons, but for more places to eat, more things to do, find more things for our kids to do and try to be a better quality of life for the people that live here.”
As to how he would make these things happen, he said he had already started toward improving the community before he declared his intent to run for office.
Godfrey said he had, prior to COVID-19 striking, been working to bring a group of people together with an economic development mindset. The group, he said, included small business owners and economic development professionals such as Economic Development Director Mickey Fornaro-Dean and Military Affairs Council Director Craig Bender.
“I’ve already had discussions with them about putting this group together,” Godfrey said. “People that are passionate about seeing those types of things happen.”
The group, he said, would pool its resources and network to make things happen.
If elected, Godfrey said he would sit in on planning and administrative sessions and use the information he gathered to make things happen for the community.
“I’m not doing this for me,” he said. “I’m doing it for all of us. And I think just through what I’ve heard and the people I’ve talked to, it’s just the tax burden is getting too much for people, especially people on fixed incomes. And I think we need to get this community thriving like it was back in the late 1980s. For one reason or another, it’s just dwindled to what it is now. We have a lot of empty buildings. I just can’t sit back and not be part of the solution. So that’s why I’m doing this. And honestly people are questioning why I’m doing it, what my intentions are, and there’s nothing more to it than that. I just feel like I can’t sit back and not be part of the solution anymore.”
Godfrey has been an officer with the Junction City Police Department and has owned multiple businesses in Junction City since 2005, he said, even while working for the JCPD.
