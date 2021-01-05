Geary County’s total known positive COVID-19 cases have gone down incrementally as of Monday afternoon.
According to the Geary County Health Department, there have been 38 new positive cases located in the county while 45 cases of the virus were newly listed as recovered from their illness.
This brings the community’s known active cases down to 127.
There are currently 13 community members hospitalized with the virus, an increase of four. Since the start of the pandemic, 17 people have died of COVID-19 in the Geary County community.
Geary Community Hospital lists its COVID-19 statistics on a regular basis. According to Monday’s update, a total of 6,833 COVID-19 tests have been carried out at the hospital’s testing site since the pandemic began. Of these, 5,952 have come back negative for the virus, while 879 have come back positive. As of the Monday update, two tests were still pending results. Of the 13 patients hospitalized at GCH with COVID-19, four of them are in the intensive care unit and three of those ICU patients are on ventilators.
According to GCH CEO Frank Corcoran, two patients who had been on ventilators recovered well enough to be taken off them recently.
The Kansas Department of Health and the Environment lists Geary County’s total COVID-19 case count as 1,872 since the virus arrived in the state in the spring of 2020. This is an increase of 31 over the KDHE’s last update concerning Geary County.
