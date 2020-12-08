Monday afternoon, 63 new cases of COVID-19 were identified by the Geary County Health Department. The health department also named 74 new recoveries. This brings the community’s total active cases down by 11, to a total of 165, according to the health department’s count. There are currently five community members hospitalized with the virus. In total, five community members have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic started.
Geary Community Hospital reported COVID-19 statistics from its testing site as well. There have been 5,880 tests conducted at the GCH, 5225 of which have come back negative and 624 of which have come back positive. There are two tests still pending results as of Monday. In total, GCH has eight people hospitalized on its premises with the virus at this time.
The Kansas Department of Health and the Environment tracks all COVID-19 cases in the state on its website on a COVID-19 map. The KDHE’s map at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas shows 1,211 total cases of COVID-19 in Geary County since the start of the pandemic.
The health department lists 819 cases, a difference of 392 cases.
According to the health department, this disparity is due to the health department not having the authority to investigate cases of COVID-19 in certain parts of Geary County. The KDHE’s count covers the entirety of Geary County.
