Traffic on W. Ash & Spring Valley Rd. will be inconvenienced due to road improvements as the contractor will be widening the roadway and motorist will need to follow the posted work zone signage and detours along with paying attention to the construction traffic.
Areas of street closure for the road improvements: W. Ash between Tallgrass & Hickory Ln. and Spring Valley Rd. between McFarland & Valley Dr.
Note: Access to all home owners within the affected will be provided.
The work involved will consist of widening the existing roadway 41-ft., widening the intersection of Ash & Spring Valley Rd. and new storm drainage system.
Thank you for your patience during these improvements
Questions please contact the City of Junction City, Public Works Department at 238-7142.
