The Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce (JCACC) has partnered with Flint Hills Church Junction City, Church of the Nazarene (JC Naz), and the 12th Street Community Center to organize the Junction City Community Wide Trail of Treats.
Trail of Treats will offer community members the opportunity to trick or treat via drive -thru; participants will not exit their vehicles. This is a great alternative to door-to-door trick or treating this year. There is a digital map available to help you find all of the drive-thru locations. USD 475 students in grades Pre-K – 5th should bring a Trail of Treats flyer home from school next week. These fliers contain a QR code that can be scanned and will connect users directly to the digital map.
“We were sad to have to cancel All Treats Day, but a parade of kids shoulder-to-shoulder just wasn’t a safe option. After meeting with the churches, community center, and the Geary County Health Department, we decided this would be a fun and viable option for families.” said Dawn Stephens, JCACC Director of Member Relations. “This is also a great opportunity for our local businesses and organizations to be involved, as they often hand out candy during All Treats Day.”
Visit the Chamber’s website at www.jcacc.org to register your organization’s address and to access the digital map of drive-thru locations.
