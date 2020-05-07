The Treasurer’s office is planning to reopen May 19. Hours will be from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. for face-to-face customers. The Treasurer’s office, as with many similar businesses, is working to comply with social distancing in the workplace.
The Treasurer’s office will use the following protocol when it reopens:
One entrance to the building will be open and there may be someone at the entrance who will ask appropriate questions and/or take their temperature if the health department requires it.
After entering the office, the maximum number of customers in the office may not exceed 20. This is to comply with the six foot requirement of social distancing. After the 20 person limit was reached, customers will be directed to stand in line in the hallway. After the maximum capacity of the hallway is reached, rather than have customers lined up out the door and around the block, people will be asked to leave and return later.
This will mean fewer people served per day, but it is imperative, according to Treasurer Kathy Tremont, to avoid potentially having a large cluster of people in a small space.
Tremont takes the health of her staff extremely seriously, she said, and hopes to keep the environment safe for everyone in her office.
This practice isn’t going away any time soon. It is expected to continue to the end of the year, if not longer.
Customers should also be aware vehicle renewals that expire in March, April and May have received a 60-day extension courtesy of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly. This also applies to newly purchased vehicles.
Aside from this, according to Tremont, her office plans to go back as much as possible to business as usual, barring changes made to stop the spread of COVID-19.
There will be a self-service station in the hallway where people can place vehicle registration renewals and property tax payments.
Vehicle registrations
Tremont asks the public to be patient and understanding during this time as measures are taken to preserve public safety and serve the public at the same time.
People are not obligated to come into the office.
They can mail vehicle registrations in or place them in the drop box at the front of the county office building. It’s also possible to renew online at ikan.ks.gov .
Property Tax
Property tax payments can be completed ONLINE www.kansas.gov/propertytax/ if people wish. They are also welcome to mail payments or drop it in the box at the south side of the county office building.
May 10 is still the payment deadline. There will be no extensions granted on taxes due to the various funding streams, budgets and multiple jurisdictions tax revenues impact. Many of these are critical for funding public safety.
“The Governor is unable to unilaterally change the property tax structures or payments in general and would not be inclined to cut critical public safety and education funding sources during a prolonged public health emergency,” according to Tremont.
