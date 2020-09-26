Trooper Access Control Point will reopen Sept. 28 at 5 a.m., following the completion of a construction project. The Trooper gate will then be open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Beginning Monday, Grant ACP will return to its previous hours of 5 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday, closed on weekends and federal holidays.
Starting Oct. 10, Estes gate will be closed on weekends and federal holidays. Normal hours for Estes will return to 5 a.m. to 7 p.m., weekdays, starting Oct. 13.
The adjustment of hours at Estes Access Control Point allows Soldiers to focus more time on building mission readiness. Traffic studies have confirmed that the Estes gate was minimally used on weekends.
For complete updated information about access to Fort Riley, please visit https://home.army.mil/riley/.
