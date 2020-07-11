In order to cast a ballot in the primary Aug. 4, Geary County voters must be registered by Tuesday. In order to ensure people have a chance to make their voices heard this August — and in the Nov. 3 general election — Geary County Clerk Rebecca Nordyke will keep her office open late Monday and Tuesday. The county clerk’s office will be open until 6:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday in order to help citizens register to vote.
Any Geary County resident who is legally allowed to vote and who is not yet registered is welcome to stop by and register to vote.
Those who have moved or changed their names should re-register.
If someone is uncertain if they are registered correctly is asked to contact Nordyke’s office at 785-238-3912 or check online at www.voteks.org under the “what is my registration status, polling place and ballot” icon.
