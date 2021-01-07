No humans were injured, but about $100,000 in damage was done at a residence in northern Geary County Tuesday morning when a shed at the residence caught fire. An unknown number of chickens were killed in the blaze.
Tuesday morning at about 7:38 a.m., the Geary County Fire Department responded to structure fire at a home at 2519 N. Dietrich Rd., located in the North section of the county. At the scene, a shed was fully engulfed in flames with the fire threatening the residence.
Upon arrival, the first firefighters on scene were able to contain the fire that had caught in the residence. They successfully contained it to one room. Firefighters had the flames out and the fire under control by 8:32 a.m.
The county fire department sent three pumper trucks and a tanker unit as well as 16 firefighters. Geary County requested aid from Dickinson County Fire District 1, which sent four units in response.
A Junction City Fire Department/EMS medical unit responded to the scene on standby.
Joshua Muckey and family have been identified as the owners/occupants of the residence. They are being assisted by the American Red Cross at this time.
The fire has been determined to have been caused by heat lamps in the shed, which ignited straw bedding provided for the chickens that occupied the shed. All of the chickens were killed in the fire.
