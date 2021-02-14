On February 13th, 2020 at approximately 0820 hours the Junction City Police Department along with the Geary County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant at 1106 Grant Avenue (Hi Poynt Studios) in Junction City.
As a result of the search warrant, Mr. Darrin Battiste and Ms. Madison Verdoorn were arrested.
Ms. Verdoorn was taken to the Geary County Detention Center on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance.
Mr. Battiste was taken to the Geary County Detention Center on charges of Possession of Marijuana with the intent to distribute;450 grams - < 30 kilograms, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and No Drug Tax Stamp.
This search warrant and arrests were the result of an investigation into the Distribution of Marijuana from Hi Poynt Studios over the past few months. This was a joint Investigation conducted by the Junction City/Geary County Drug Operations Group.
No further information will be released at this time.
