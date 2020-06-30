Geary Community Hospital has had two staff members that have tested positive for the coronavirus.
They are both currently at home in isolation. The employees are residents of Junction City. GCH leaders will continue to collaborate with KDHE and local agencies to identify those who may have had close contact with the individuals while they were potentially infectious. Close contact persons will be monitored for fever, respiratory symptoms, and advised to remain quarantined at home in accordance with CDC guidelines.
“The health and safety of our patients and staff are our top priorities,” said GCH Interim CEO, Frank Corcoran. “We will continue to work with our community partners, staff, and patients in aligning our response efforts and operations with public health guidance while continuing to provide essential access to quality healthcare services.”
A screening hotline for GCH patients staffed by qualified GCH nurses is available Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Our professional staff will provide guidance for anyone who has symptoms, has traveled outside the US or inside the US to an area with widespread transmission, or may have been in contact with someone confirmed or being tested for COVID-19. The screening hotline number is 785-210-4214.
