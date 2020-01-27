The Kansas Supreme Court’s upcoming docket includes appeals of two Geary County cases.
The Kansas Supreme Court will hear an appeal of State of Kansas v. Reginald Frazier. Frazier has appealed his conviction of possession of heroin with intent to distribute. Before he was sentenced, he moved to withdraw his no contest plea agreement.Frazier said he presented good cause to withdraw his plea because he entered into the plea agreement based on an understanding it would prevent authorities in Ohio from filing additional charges related to his case. The agreement, however, was unable to prevent any future Ohio prosecution. The Geary County District Court denied Frazier’s motion to withdraw his plea. The court then sentenced him to a durational departure as discussed in the plea agreement to a 96-month prison term. The Court of Appeals agreed that the district court did not abuse its discretion when it denied Frazier’s pre-sentence motion to withdraw his plea. The Kansas Supreme Court will review whether the Court of Appeals erred when it found the district court did not abuse its discretion in rejecting Frazier’s motion to withdraw his plea because he presented good cause for a withdrawal of plea pursuant to statute. Frazier’s case will be heard at 9 a.m. Jan. 28.
On the Kansas Supreme Court’s Summary Calendar is State of Kansas v. Cedric Ywain Peterson.
Cedric Ywain Peterson was convicted in 2008 of stabbing and killing his girlfriend. The district court sentenced him to a hard-25 life. In 2017, he filed a motion to correct an illegal sentence. He argued that his sentence was cruel and unusual punishment. The district court denied the motion. The Court will review whether the district court erred in denying Peterson’s motion to correct an illegal sentence and finding a life sentence without the possibility of parole for 25 years does not constitute cruel and unusual punishment.
