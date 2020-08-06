Kathryn Donlevy, age 61, and her mother Fernanda Bouman, age 83, may be among the luckiest people in the Geary County community right now.
Earlier this week, the mother-daughter pair were discharged from Geary Community Hospital after beating COVID-19.
They — and the doctor who assisted in saving them — chose to speak up about their experience.
Dr. Omkar Vaidya, who helped to treat them, said Donlevy in particular was especially ill when she came to the hospital.
Donlevy has no idea how she and her family members contracted the virus.
They had taken precautions, she said, and so when she began to grow ill, she thought it might be a sinus infection.
Sinus infections are common for her this time of year, so she didn’t think much of it.
But the illness kept growing worse and soon enough she had a fever and headache she couldn’t shake. Donlevy was fatigued as well and her appetite had vanished along with her energy.
Concerned over her persistent fever, Donlevy called the VA which in turn instructed her to call her local Emergency Room.
She was carted off to GCH, where she would stay for two weeks undergoing intensive treatments for COVID-19.
Donlevy said there was never a time when she feared for her life, though she was extremely sick when she reached the hospital. She credited her faith with keeping her calm and helping her through her ordeal.
Donlevy said she felt whatever happened — if she lived or died — it would all be according to the divine plan for her life.
“Either I was going home or I wasn’t … And I know through the whole thing that I was shown constantly how blessed I was,” she said.
According to Donlevy, timing was one of those blessings she received.
The doctor told her she had arrived at GCH in a nick of time — that if she had shown up any later than she did, she might not have survived.
And GCH had recently received a load of special equipment it hadn’t had just a few months ago, courtesy of Geary County Emergency Management Director Garry Berges.
“God’s timing was perfect to get me in there with a special equipment that was able to help me a lot better,” Donlevy said. “Considering how bad I was, I mean, it was a total blessing to have all that available and the staff.” She had high praise for the GCH staff who treated them.
“To know that they’re risking their lives every time I came in to see me, just because I wanted a hot cup of tea. To me, that was so amazing,” Donlevy said.
She said she was never too worried about her mother’s condition, because medical staff kept her updated on her mother’s condition.
That’s not to say she breezed through her illness.
Donlevy was extremely sick. She recalled a time during her fight against COVID-19 when she needed to have blood drawn and nurses struggled find her veins. She had been in the hospital for quite some time at that point and she was exhausted of the whole affair.
They poked and prodded her, she said, and it hurt, but they couldn’t find what they were looking for and they couldn’t stop until they did.
She prayed for it to end — that they would get the IV into her vein — to no avail.
So, Donlevy said, she rephrased the prayer.
“I changed the way I asked for it,” she said. “And then I was a lot calmer and I was able to accept it. And everything moved a lot better after that.” The two continue their recovery at home.
Donlevy said she is slowly building her stamina back up.
She said she planned to isolate herself from the public even more than she had before she became ill.
“I hardly went anywhere before,” she said, laughing. “We took a lot of precautions. It’s just one of those things. I just don’t — I have no clue where we went. I mean, we had our sanitizer, our masks and everything, but somehow we were able to pick it up.” Also puzzling to her is how her mother, who has asthma, came down with a milder case of the virus than she did.
Donlevy is still blown away by what happened to her and her mother — how something so seemingly small had made such an impact on the family.
Until she reached the hospital and began treatment, Donlevy said, she had no idea how sick she had become.
“I did not realize how sick I truly was,” Donlevy said. “I never really did feel that sick. The doctor told me what he saw and everything, and I was like, ‘I didn’t know.’ I just know I just didn’t feel good at all.” Vaidya, the CEO and Founder of Arena Health and an intensivist who is collaborating in a partnership with GCH, said Donlevy’s lungs were filled with virus when she arrived at GCH “Her lungs were completely white,” he recalled, when they x-rayed her — indicating a severe COVID-19 infection. “I mean, just — there’s nothing you can see. That’s on the chest x-ray. And what that means is, essentially, the whole lung tissue is inflamed and angry with Coronavirus.” Donlevy’s lungs, in this state, could draw little oxygen.
Vaidya said the ICU team, which he had spent the last four months putting together and the special equipment GCH had acquired to fight the virus was instrumental in saving the lives of these women.
The team, he said, had access to COVID-19 fighting drugs such as Remdesivir and Dexamethasone, special ventilators and high-flow oxygen which can take the place of a ventilator.
When treatment began, Donlevy made use of that oxygen.
“(Donlevy) was so hypoxic that she was on almost 50 liters of oxygen,” Vaidya said.
Her hypoxia — meaning low oxygen — was so severe, that she was getting most of her oxygen pumped into her via medical equipment.
“We started all that and she started doing better but didn’t get better for like five days — typically five days is the recommendation for elders — and then patients get better so we decided to extend her therapy for a total of 10 days. And then during the same time when we were doing all the history and in our medical stuff, she told me mom is also kind of not feeling well.” Donlevy told him her mother was sick, he said, but not horribly so.
About four or five days later, however, Bouman showed up at GCH presenting with some unusual symptoms. She was suffering from nausea, vomiting and severe fatigue.
Vaidya and his team found she also had hypoxia and that the base of her lungs had been inflected with the virus.
Unlike her daughter, Vaidya said, the upper half of her lungs looked ok.
They began treatment, he said, and Bouman began to recover, though her fatigue symptoms lingered.
And then both mother and daughter began to improve until one after the other they were discharged from the hospital.
Vaidya said he wished the two had shown up to the hospital sooner than they did.
Donlevy was far sicker than she realized when she arrived at GCH.
“They need to show up to the hospital sooner,” he said. “They need to get tested sooner. They need to avoid non-steroidal anti inflammatory drugs, which is Ibuprofen, Aleve and those things. And they need to get at least in touch with the doctor sooner so they don’t get in trouble.” Severe complications can arise if treatment is put off for a severe COVID-19 infection, Vaidya said, which can drastically decrease survival chances.
Vaidya had hope, however.
Medical professionals, he said, started out this pandemic with no clue how to treat this rapidly-spreading new virus. Traditional treatment methods for viruses similar to COVID-19 did not work. Three months ago, everything was clouded with fear and uncertainty.
But as the medical world studies and learns more and more about COVID-19, the situation has started to change.
While a vaccine has not yet been discovered for COVID-19, new data, new drugs and treatments continue to come out, Vaidya said.
“I think it’s going to change the way people are going to survive this illness,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.