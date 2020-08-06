Geary County has two new COVID-19 cases as of Monday afternoon.
No new cases were found Tuesday.
The new cases involve a 51-year-old woman and a 26-year-old woman.
There have been 130 total cases, according to Geary County Emergency Management, but 112 of those are listed as recovered.
At this time, Geary County Emergency Management said there are 16 known active cases of the virus in the community.
Two people have died from the disease. A total of seven people have been hospitalized, but at this time no one in Geary County is hospitalized with the illness.
No new cases were identified on Tuesday.
According to the Kansas Department of Health and the Environment, Geary County has had 185 total cases of the virus.
