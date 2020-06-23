Alex Tyson was thrown his hat in the ring for the District 2 County Commissioner seat against Charles Stimatze.
Tyson was born and raised in Oakland, California, before his family moved to Omaha, Nebraska before his 9th grade year in high school. After graduating in 2003, he chose to join the U.S. Army Reserves.
“After a few months I realized I wanted to do more for my country and I went active duty and was stationed in Ft. Benning, Georgia,” he said.
Tyson said after getting out of the military, he started attending classes at Cloud County Community College to work on a degree in finance. Shortly after the birth of his second son, Tyson became a stay at home parent. Later he went back to school and changed his major to criminal justice because he had started working at the juvenile detention facility.
“That started to really fuel my passion to work in my community and better my community, seeing the kids come in and do their time, kind of reminded me of my childhood,” he said. “You know and what a father figure really meant. And so being able to work with those kids, kind of opened my eyes and I was able to then work and partner with a judiciary who got me onto a mentoring program where we mentored the juveniles once they got back to the custody of eighth judicial court.”
Tyson has been involved with many community organizations including Geared up Dads, Delivering Change and CASA. He is also the coach for the Junior Jays baseball team and has coached YMCA football.
If elected he says he wants to emphasize transparency in the county.
“We need to really be transparent with the constituents that are voting us into these positions,” he said. “And a lot of times, I feel like that goes unheard. Also, I would like to be a voice for young families. I have a young family, you know I have a 12 year old and a six year old and a lot of the things that these people sit at these tables and discuss impacts us as young families because we’re raising our kids here. We need to be educated on what’s happening … if there’s problems or if there’s things that are coming up. We need to know what the next steps are that way we’re not caught off guard. And a lot of times it feels like we’re caught off guard.”
Tyson said he wants everyone to know that he is here to work for them.
“This is my home, and I will do what I need to do to, to help evolve it to move us forward,” he said. “And that’s even if I didn’t run for county commissioners. I love this community, and I owe this community a tremendous debt and so being able to help out wherever I’m needed is what I want to do.”
