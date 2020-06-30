The Army will launch a nationwide three-day virtual hiring campaign June 30 to July 2 to recruit 10,000 new soldiers.
During Army National Hiring Days, the U.S. Army will seek full-time and part-time soldier in 150 different career fields, ranging from traditional combat roles to support positions in logistics, engineering and technology.
The Army is offering special cash bonuses for those who enlist during this three-day event.
Leaders at 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley are supporting the effort; short video messages from more than a dozen soldiers are being published online to social media. These videos can be viewed at https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/1ID-HQ.
In addition to traditional recruiting methods, the Army is asking veterans, retirees and community members to promote service in the U.S. Army. More information is available at www.goarmy.com/hiringdays.
