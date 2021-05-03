The Junction City Union and its sister papers, the Manhattan Mercury and the Wamego Times, brought home a total of 28 awards during the Kansas Press Association’s 2021 Awards of Excellence.
The Union won nine, the Times won 12, the Mercury won seven awards during this year’s competition.
The annual awards were presented for items published throughout 2020 and in November and December of 2019.
In this year’s awards of excellence, the Junction City Union came away with four first places, four second places and one third place.
The Junction City Union competed in Division V, the Mercury in Division IV and the Times in Division III.
The Union’s first place winners include Editor Lydia Kautz with "Follow the Money" — an investigation into the spending patterns of the Geary County Convention and Visitors Bureau — for first place investigative story; Sports Editor Will Ravenstein with "Hijab incident investigated at high school" for first place series; Will Ravenstein with "Public helps lay veteran to rest after an all-call for mourners to attend his funeral" for first place general news photo; and Will Ravenstein again with "Local fire departments respond to field fire” with first place spot news photo.
Second place winners in this year’s contest include Lydia Kautz with second place general news story for “Local law enforcement officers try to bridge the gap after coffee cup incident;” reporter Gail Parsons with second place education story for “Educators help children adjust, thrive with on-line learning;” Will Ravenstein with second place general news photo for "Gunnery M2A1;” and Will Ravenstein with “Pitcher” for second place sports photo.
The Union’s last win went to Lydia Kautz for “While worries over the food supply plague the county, people consider victory gardens” for third place feature story.
The Mercury’s wins this year include two first places, three second places and two third places.
First place winners include reporter Sean Collins with “Wamego’s Taylor Beck and how sports saved him” for first place sports story and photographer Lucas Bolland with “Printmaker Mary Gordon” for first place environmental portrait. Second place wins include Sports Editor Ryan Black with "Fort Hays State stuns KSU men’s team” for second place sports story, Publisher Ned Seaton for columns Snyder, Klieman; Glory Days and KSU misery for second place sports column writing; and Lucas Bolland with “Star night, star bright" for second place photo package. Third place winners include reporter Savannah Rattanvong for third place religion story with “Keeping the Faith: local churches share message of hope as they adjust” and reporter Tyler Kraft with “The manager: senior student overcomes the odds” for third place sports feature.
The Times won four first places, three second places and five third places.
The Times’ first place awards include: Education Story, Teachers Get Creative with On-line Classes by Beth Day, Senior Story, Sue Partridge: You're Never Too Old To Act; Penny Wika; Health Story, Wamego CNAs Return from 'Hot Spots,' Beth Day; Feature Photo, Season of Lights, Beth Day.
The Times' second place awards include: Religion Story, Mother Casey: St. Luke's Episcopal Church, Beth Day; Senior Story, Retired Grocer, WWII Veteran Marks 100th Birthday, Beth Day; Best Environmental Story (all divisions), Paddling On the River, Beth Day.
The Times’ third place awards include: Editorial Writing (based on three submissions) A New Year's Resolution – Civility in Politics, Are We Ready to Listen, Don't Waste Our Hard Work, Get Out and Vote, Beth Day; Youth Story, Wamego Youth Experience March for Life, Beth Day; Education Story, We The People, Beth Day; Health Story, Jace Ward: DIPG Won't Wait, Beth Day; Sports Feature Story, Andrea White Runs Boston Marathon … In Wamego, Cale Prater.
More than 2,100 entries came in from across the state for this year’s contest, according to the Kansas Press Association.
The staff of the Junction City Union is proud of its own wins and that of its sister papers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.