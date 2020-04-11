United Way of Junction City/Geary County will adjust the distribution of its meal kits starting Monday.
United Way has had difficulties locating items for the kits and so now the kits will only be distributed on Fridays starting immediately.
This is so staff and volunteers will have time to track down meal kit items. Kits are still first come, first serve and one per family. Distribution will still take place alongside Unified School District 475 lunch sites.
More than 2,000 meal kits have been distributed to families in Geary County as of April 9. Families are asked to continue filling out the survey information that comes with kits. This helps United Way apply for grant funds to keep the program running. United Way is still focused on providing as many meals as possible. Volunteers and donations are always needed. Those who wish to provide support may donate online, in person, or through text. A donation of $20 can feed four families. To donate items, see the wish list at https://www.unitedwayjcgc.org/seal-project-meals.
“We appreciate all help given and will do everything in our power to aid the needs of those in Geary County,” Director Nichole Mader said.
Please contact Mader at director@unitedwayjcgc.org or 785-238-2117 for more information.
Monetary donations can be made at www.unitedwayjcgc.org, or text UWJCGC to 44-321, or in person at 139 E 8th. Donations can be sent through the mail at PO Box 567, Junction City KS 66441.
