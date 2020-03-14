In response to fears about novel coronavirus, United Way of Junction City/Geary County is working to put together about $5,000 in emergency meal kits.
The kits will be used to answer the needs of community members who have been impacted by precautionary measures being taken in the community against COVID-19.
The meal kits will be provided to families with children attending school within Unified School District 475 and through the Geary County Food Pantry.
Because the school district has closed for an additional week due to safety concerns, some students may not have regular access to meals.
“We are doing our best to provide meals to families considering these events,” said local United Way Director Nichole Mader in a release sent out Friday.
At this time, distribution for the meal kits is still being established.
United Way has requested the support of the community in preparing these emergency meal kits. Items are needed to fill the kits.
“Those who wish to provide support may donate online, in person, or through text,” Mader said.
Monetary donations can be made at www.unitedwayjcgc.org, or text UWJCGC to 44-321, or in person at 139 E 8th. Donations can also be sent through the mail at PO Box 567, Junction City KS 66441.
A donation of $20 can feed up to four families in the community, she said.
People can also donate items to the project. A list of needed items is at www.unitedwayjcgc.org/seal-project-meals under the seal kit wish list header.
For more info or to help out, contact Mader at director@unitedwayjcgc.org or by calling 785-238-2117.
“We appreciate all help given and will do everything in our power to aid the needs of those in Geary County,” Mader said.
