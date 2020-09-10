Pawnee Mental Health Services has received a grant of $2,500 from United Way of Junction City-Geary County to benefit the Youth Rehabilitation Services (YRS) Program in Junction City.
The grant provides funds to purchase curriculum materials (books, CDs, DVDs) that provide practical guidance on improving communication and social skills. In addition, the grant will fund art and craft supplies for our YRS participants. YRS programs support children and adolescents with serious emotional disturbances (SED) and their families. In 2019, the Geary County YRS program served 126 children and teens.
“Pawnee Mental Health Service is one of many agencies who provide vital services in Junction City and Geary County and we are pleased to award this grant,” said Nathen Kozlowski, president of the United Way board of directors.
“Giving to United Way is an easy, effective way to support comprehensive human services in our communities. We encourage all Geary County residents to give through their workplace campaigns or by visiting our website at https://www.unitedwayjcgc.org/.”
“We are very grateful to United Way of Junction City-Geary County for their generosity,” said Robbin Cole, executive director of Pawnee Mental Health Services. “Our clinicians work diligently with children and teens to help them develop coping skills and behaviors that will help them better manage the symptoms of their mental illnesses and function more productively within their families, schools and community. Providing an engaging atmosphere motivates children and teens to participate in their group services. Children and teens who face the challenges of a mental illness have a lot to contend with. This grant enhances the engagement and therapeutic outcome for our Geary County youth groups.”
Founded in 1956, Pawnee Mental Health Services is a private, not-for-profit community mental health center, one of 26 in the state. Pawnee provides a full range of mental health and substance use recovery services for adults, adolescents, and children in ten north central Kansas counties. We serve everyone based on medical necessity -- regardless of race, religion, color, gender, sexual orientation, age, national origin, disability or ability to pay. In fiscal year 2019, we employed approximately 250 staff and served more than 7,000 adults, adolescents, and children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.