United Way of Junction City/Geary County has entered into a partnership with Catholic Charities of Northern Kansas to provide grocery help to qualifying residents of Geary County.
Any Geary County resident is eligible to apply for a grocery gift card as a part of the program.
Though anyone can apply, that does not guarantee approval.
Eligibility will be determined by the following factors: Reduction of wages due to job status change, number of people in the household and other household income available.
Gift cards will be distributed in accordance with the funding available. Families may only receive this assistance once every 30 days. Applications are located online at www.unitedwayjcgc.org/apply-assistance, so check out the website to apply.
United Way also provides meal kits to be distributed at Unified School District 475 lunch sites weekly on Fridays. Those who want to apply for grocery assistance from United Way can locate paper applications at these lunch sites Friday.
Those who do not receive a meal kit Friday are welcome to fill out an application.
Families can either receive grocery help or food help in the form of weekly meal kits.
As long as funds are available, both the grocery gift card and meal kit programs will continue to be available to those who need them.
The local branch of the United Way takes donations and those who wish to help with its food programs may make donations online at www.unitedwayjcgc.org, mail them to PO Box 567 in Junction City, or donate in person at 139 E. Eighth St. in Junction City. Volunteers are also needed to package and distribute meal kits.
To stay up to date on the activities of the local United Way, check out the group’s Facebook or contact Director Nichole Mader by emailing director@unitedwayjcgc.org or calling 785-238-2117.
The office is open from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“Continue to be safe and look our for each other,” Mader said.
