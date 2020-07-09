United Way of Junction City/Geary County has wrapped up its meal kit program after distributing 5,058 kits to local families.
According to United Way Director Nichole Mader, the funding that was intended for the meal kits has run out and so the program had to end. However, she said she’s happy with how the project turned out.
“It would have been awesome to be able to continue,” Mader said. “We’d hoped to be able to continue with the school and be able to provide for as long as the school was offering breakfast and lunch.”
However, she said, now that community members have begun to return to work and the economy is beginning to normalize to a certain extent, it’s safer to end the program than it might have been.
“I”m so happy with how it ended,” Mader said. “I’m so happy with the amount of meal kits we were able to give out, I’m happy with the amount of families we were able to help. So, I’m not going to knock where we ended up in any way, shape, or form.”
According to Mader, the typical meal kit provides a meal for a family of four, meaning the roughly 5,000 kits handed out by United Way equated to about 20,000.
“I’m not going to complain in any way, shape or form,” she said. “I’m very proud of my community. Volunteers came out, donors came out. I am incredibly proud of our community. They did an amazing job.”
The grocery assistance program is still in place for families in need of food help.
